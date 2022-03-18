Dianna Michelle Rege Shutkufski, 76, died on March 15, 2022 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born at Towanda Memorial Hospital in Towanda, PA on October 2, 1945. She was the daughter of Elvin and Audrey Davies Rege.
Dianna was educated at St. Agnes Catholic School until the 8th grade. She then went to Towanda High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. She attended Goldey-Beacom College where she earned an Associates Degree in Business. Later, she went to work for the Guthrie Clinic as a secretary and medical transcriptionist. Dianna retired after over 30 years of service.
Dianna married, William Joseph Shutkufski, Jr, on June 12, 1971. They were married at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Towanda, PA. After living in Ulster, PA for a few years, they moved to Athens, PA, where her husband built their forever home and they raised three children.
Dianna loved being a homemaker; she enjoyed providing for her family in this way. She was an amazing cook and baker and loved to make all kinds of meals and desserts. Her presentation during any meal, party or holiday was impeccable. Dianna was a social butterfly and loved hosting parties and events for friends. She loved making crafts and flower arrangements. Dianna was also a self taught seamstress and could make just about any kind of clothing you wanted. She was a fashionable woman and always presented herself with class and grace. Dianna never missed any of her children’s events and was their biggest supporter.
Dianna was Roman Catholic and belonged to St. Joseph’s Church in Athens and Epiphany Parish in Sayre, PA.
Dianna is predeceased by her husband, William, of nearly 50 years. She is also survived by her son, Mark and wife, Lisa Shutkufski and their children, Madison, Sophia and Sawyer of Macungie, PA; her daughter, Kristen and her husband Scott Kepner and their children, Mitchell, Halle and Madeline of Olathe, Kansas; and her daughter Jennifer and her husband Christopher Scala and their children Dylan, Alexander, and Audrey of Jamison, PA. She is also survived by a brother, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Dianna will be cremated by Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Pottstown, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Washington’s Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
Those who wish to remember Dianna in a special way may make a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Their website is, act.alz.org. If you wish to send personal messages of condolence to Dianna’s family, you may address them to Kristen Kepner 22217 West 121St Place Olathe, Kansas, 66061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.