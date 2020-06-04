Dilman J. Dunbar, age 92, of Big Pond, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Dilman was born Nov. 29, 1927 on the family farm in Big Pond, son of the late Romie and Coral (Smith) Dunbar. He was a graduate of Troy High School class of 1946 and was married to the late Lola M. (Risley) Dunbar who passed away in 2012.
Dilman was a longtime farmer and rural letter carrier for the US Postal Service. He was a lifelong member of the Big Pond United Methodist Church, Charter Member of the Big Pond Lions Club having joined March 1, 1952 with 68 years of dedicated service, Ondawa Grange Member for 76 years, former Director of Grange Mutual Insurance Company, and the Treasurer for the Hillside Cemetery Association for over 50 years. Dilman was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend and community servant who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen (James) Kilzer of Pittsburgh; two sons, Dale Dunbar of Big Pond, Gene (Olwen) Dunbar of Bisbrooke, England; grandchildren, Brad (Ruth) Kilzer, Seth (Jane) Kilzer, Tyler (Danielle) Dunbar, Jonathan Dunbar, Christine (Steve) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Max, Julia, Claire, Jacob, Sofia, Jacen; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dilman was predeceased by his parents; wife, Lola M. Dunbar; a son, Brian Dunbar; brothers, Laverne Dunbar, Alonzo Dunbar; sisters, Eudora Bouvier, Madeline Montanye.
Private burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Big Pond, Pennsylvania, and a memorial service will be held late summer or early fall.
Memorials contributions in Dilman’s name may be made to the Hillside Cemetery Association, 396 Dubert Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914, or to the Bradford County Library, 16903 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947.
Send online condolences to Vickeryfuneralhome.com.
