Dolores A. Culver, 85, Montrose, Pa. and formerly of Kingston Twp. passed into the arms of God and was reunited with her loving family members on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Mt. View Care Center, Scranton Pa. Born in Calceta, Ecuador South America. Daughter of the late Tomas Santo Cedeno and Eva Montesdeoca Cedeno.
Dolores was known by her family and friends as “Lola”. Lola was a seamstress for Leslie Faye until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Fairdale Community United Methodist Church and a former member of East Dallas United Methodist Church. Lola was very proud of the day she became an American citizen on November 4, 1982. She very much enjoyed music, playing cards, and eating out at restaurants. Lola especially loved making her annual visit to Ecuador to visit her large extended family. Lola will be remembered as a very caring and kind woman. Her love of life, smile and laughter were a blessing to all that knew her.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Culver and a son, Tomas Edison Culver. Brothers, Bismark, Francisco, and Jose. Sisters, Colombina, Cielo, Solange, Cerela, Thalia, and Teresa.
Surviving are her son, Gary Culver and his wife Maureen, Montrose, PA. 2 Grand daughters, Melaney Culver and Megan Bennett. Sister, Magaly. Brothers, Julio, Junio, and Edison. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM from The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, Pa. 18612 with Pastor Nathan Weaver, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Harding PA. Friends may call Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Online condolences can be sent to Disquefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fairdale Community UMC, 6219 Ridge Road, Montrose, PA 18801 or a charity of your choice.
