Dolores Baron, a long-time resident of Troy, passed away July 30, 2020 in Oviedo, Florida. Dolores was born Oct. 13, 1933 to the late William and Kathryn (Herrick) Romania. She graduated from Sayre High School in 1951 and went on to complete her nursing education at Robert Packer School of Nursing. Dolores subsequently furthered her education, earning degrees from Mansfield University and Elmira College.
She married the late George Baron on June 25, 1955 and they spent the next 62 years living together and building their lives in Troy. Dolores was also predeceased by her brother, William Romania, of Sayre.
Dolores is survived by her three children, her daughter, Kathleen Baron Sinn (Brian) of Winter Springs, Florida, and her two sons, George Baron and David Baron of Troy, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her sister, Deborah Wright (Greg) of Dundee, New York; along with her three grandchildren, Evan Sinn (Jamie), Rebecca Martin (Graham) and Kathryn Springer (Brandon); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dolores was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She also spent her adult life serving in the Troy area through her work. She worked as a nurse at Troy Hospital and the Martha Lloyd School, as a home health nurse for Bradford County Citizens Health Foundation and as a school nurse in Troy schools. Dolores was an active member of her community, volunteering with Guthrie Hospice, Troy Community Hospital and her church, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sayre.
Her funeral arrangements will be held at the discretion of the family, and arrangements are being coordinated with National Cremation and Burial Society in Oviedo, along with Vickery Funeral and Cremation Services in Troy. Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
