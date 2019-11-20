Dolores Marie (Coveney) Berry, age 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, in Loxahatchee, Florida, after a long battle with cancer.
Dolores was well known for her warm, outgoing personality, her love of animals, her appreciation for the beauty of nature, and her love for family and friends.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Myrl (Mike) Berry; her brothers, Richard, Joseph, and Jack Coveney; and her mother and father, Wilma (Crandall) Coveney and Francis Coveney.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Coveney; her daughter, Robin Wolf and husband, Scott; her daughter, Kim Viau and husband, Rene; her son, Michael D. Berry and wife, Cindy; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for hospice’s gentle and loving care. In lieu of flowers please donate to Trustbridge/Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.