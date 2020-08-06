Dolores Pawlak Mattichak, age 96, a lifelong resident of Lopez, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, in Hickory, North Carolina, where she was residing with her son.
Dolores was born on Feb. 28, 1924, in Lopez, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Eva Kulick Pawlak. She attended high school in Lopez until 18, and graduated from the Lopez High School a member of the class of 1942.
She married Steve Mattichak of Lopez, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 19, 1946, when he was discharged from the Army, after serving in WWII from 1942 to 1945. He predeceased her on July 7, 1997, after 51 years of marriage.
She served the Lopez community as Postmaster for many years, retiring in 1976.
She enjoyed playing pinochle, listening to music, and books on tape; cooking and sharing recipes, and collecting coins and stamps.
Dolores was a lifelong and very active member of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Church, Lopez, Pennsylvania, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a son, Gordon (Anne) Mattichak, Hickory, North Carolina; a grandson, Stephen Mattichak, MD, Midland, Michigan; a granddaughter, Amy (Robert) Davies Mattichak, Sagamore Hills, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Eisner, Megan Mattichak, and Sienna Mattichak; a sister, Mrs. Anne Elchak of Monroeton.
She was predeceased by a son, Sgt. Cyril Mattichak, on March 30, 1970; brothers, John Pawlak, on March 1, 1965, and William Pawlak, on Nov. 11, 2006; and a sister, Mary Seeman, on March 3, 1995; and a nephew, Phillip M. Elchak, on July 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Church, Lopez, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Dennis Hendershot, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery, Lopez, Pennsylvania.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania. There will be a Parastas Service at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Association of the Deaf and Blind “AABB,” 248 Rainbow Drive #14864, Livingston, TX 77399-2048.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.