Don V. Savercool (aka Slick, The Don, Daddy-D, Poppy, Pop-pop) age 69, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 4, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 28, 1953 to William Savercool and Mary (O’Keefe) Savercool in Elmira, New York. Don wintered in Sebring, Florida since 2015. He was from Towanda, Pennsylvania, where he was a well-known businessman. He was a three- time exalted ruler of the Elks, BPOE # 2191. Don is preceded in death by his Parents; Sisters – Mary Matthews, and Carol Green; and Brother – Jim Savercool. He is survived by his Wife – Mary Savercool; Sons – Jamie Westbrook (Heather), Don V. Savercool, Jr. (Amy), Todd Shartle (Heather), and Eric
Shartle (Lisa); Daughter – Desiree Smith (Timothy); Siblings – Penny Young, William Savercool, Tom Savercool, Pat Savercool, Maureen Comstock, Marcie Savercool, and Cathy Kithcart; 12 Grandchildren; and 1 Great-Grandchild. Don was a character, and full of life. He was well known for his salesmanship and love of cars, but he found his greatest enjoyment in his family, especially his grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
Online condolences may be left at:
