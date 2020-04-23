Donald A. Delamater Sr., age 87, of 1027 South Main St., Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at his home with his family surrounding him.
He was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Montrose, Pennsylvania, to Clarence and Inez (Boviee) Delamater. He married the love of his life, Marcia (Lattimer) Delamater on Jan. 12, 1955 and they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Don started working at the age of 12 on a farm. He worked several types of jobs, building silos, cutting and selling wood, helping build the Newberry’s store in Towanda, and odd jobs, anything to support his young family. Don also worked for several years for the railroad as his four sons and two grandsons have followed in his footsteps. Don had a very strong work ethic that he passed on to his six children. He taught his children and grandchildren many things including how to earn a good honest living, how to trap, how to hunt and his favorite hobby and greatest legacy, fishing. If he would drive by a pond, he would tell you, I fished there on such and such date and caught ex amount and what kind of fish. He never forgot detail or story. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren so much. He would tell them stories about the teacher who loved him so much she wanted him to sit by her. Another story he told is he went to school for 12 years, doing two years in ninth grade, two years in 10th grade and that completed his 12 years, I’m out of here.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia; and his six children and spouses, Donald Delamater Jr., Terri (Eugene) Johnson, Paul (Janet) Delamater, Linda (Ron) Wheeler, Todd (Vicki) Delamater, and Brad (Ann) Delamater; 12 grandchildren, Josh Johnson, Jed (April) Delamater, Jeanenne (Larry) Spencer, Travis (Angela) Delamater, Ronald (Jenna) Wheeler, Jordan (Katrina) Johnson, Melissa (Mike) Travis, Jessica (Eric) Brigham, Todd (T.J.) Delamater Jr., Devin (Kaycee) Delamater, Christine Wheeler and Linda Sue Fenton; 18 great-grandchildren, Logan, Evan and Alexander Johnson, Willow and Josie Dymond, Cole and Owen Spencer, Isabelle, Hunter and Brooke Wheeler, Maddy Travis, Harlee and Rylee Brigham, Wyatt, Caden, Lilah, Charlotte and Grant Delamater, and another great-grandson due in June; also four step great-grandchildren, Brock, Kiara, Tyler and Angel Fenton. He is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Duane (Sandy) Lattimer, Paul (Eunice) Lattimer, Gerald (Pudge) Lattimer, Gary (Patricia) Lattimer. Don was predeceased by his parents; his mother-in-law, Jean Lattimer; brother-in-law, Art Lattimer; and daughter-in-law, Karen Delamater on April 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Hezekiah’s Hands, 318 State St., Towanda, PA 18848, in Don’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
