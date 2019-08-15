Donald Alton Gardner, age 81, of Milan, Pennsylvania, departed this earth on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosemarie, who passed on Oct. 3, 2018.
Don was survived by his five children, Florence Gardner of Somerset, New Jersey, Rita Haake of Princeton, New Jersey, Donald “Tony” Gardner of Edison, New Jersey, Sue Gardner of New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Angela Rembisz of East Brunswick, New Jersey. He was also the proud grandfather of Captain Robyn J. Haake of Cameron, North Carolina, Anthony and Kathy Gardner of Edison, New Jersey, Makenna and Raymond Rembisz of East Brunswick, New Jersey, and adored his great-granddaughter, Braelyn Haake of Cameron, North Carolina.
Don served his country in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division as a Military Policeman in 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. While still serving, he met and married his beloved Rosemarie in 1958, and they enjoyed 60 years together. They raised their family in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and retired to Milan, Pennsylvania in 2004. Don enjoyed his occupation as a heavy equipment mechanic and continued to love working in his garage during his retirement. Don and Rose joined local gun clubs where they met other members who became cherished friends. Don was a devoted husband to Rose and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a kind, generous, loyal and true friend to many, and he will be missed.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens.
