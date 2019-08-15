Donald Clair Roof, 87, of 3324 Fall Run Road, Wysox, passed away Tuesday, morning, Aug. 13, 2019 at his home. Donald was born in Sayre, on Feb. 15, 1932, the son of Otto Roof and Frances Werkeiser Roof. Following graduation from Towanda High School with the class of 1951, Donald enlisted with the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 16, 1952 and served with the 561st Fighter Day Squadron during the Korean War. Following completion of his military service on July 21, 1957, and having attained the rank of Captain, Donald returned home to Wysox where he was employed by Wysox Sand and Gravel and also drove milk truck for Bob Houseworth. On Sept. 5, 1964, Donald married the former Betty Edsell in Athens. Together, they operated the B&D Diner on Route 6 in Wysox for many years. Donald was a postal carrier for the Wysox Post Office for many years and drove school bus for over 40 years. He formerly served as a Wysox Township Supervisor and was an active member of the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, Wysox EMS, Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, and the National Rifle Association. Donald loved spending time with his family of whom he was very proud. He was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Donald will be fondly remembered by many for his favorite quote, “Never Get Old!”
Surviving are his devoted wife of 54 years, Betty Edsell Roof; grandsons, Spencer D. Roof of Wysox, Garett T. McConnell and wife, Melissa S. McConnell of Wysox; step great-grandchildren, Chace, Braylee, and Nova; daughter-in-law, Amy Roof of Towanda; sisters, Mildred Brown of Wysox, Janice Hadlock of North Towanda; sister-in-law, Hariett Roof of Standing Stone; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his son, James Dewey “Jim” Roof on Feb. 11, 2017; brother, Carlton; sisters, Betty, Cleone, Carol and Barb; and brothers-in-law, Walt Brown, Lee Light and John Hadlock Sr.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Towanda Gun Club. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 2, Wysox, PA 18854 in memory of Donald Clair Roof. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.