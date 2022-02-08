Donald D. Wilson, age 85, of Stevensville, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Monday February 7, 2022 with his family by his side.
Donald was born on March 25, 1936 in Sayre, PA the only son of the late Harold O. (d. October 10, 1966) and Arlene Davis Wilson (d. June 19, 1991). He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1952.
He was a farmer his entire life. He worked the farms of Ken Davis on Anderson Road, Stevensville, Wayne Warner in Stevensville, John Culver on Spring Hill and Jeremiah Blaine on Spring Hill. He enjoyed being on the farm and spent most of his time on the farm.
In his spare time, he did enjoy hunting, taking walks into Camptown, and working on his Case tractor. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, bowling, ice skating, and he could skip a stone for what seemed to be forever. Donald could never have enough baseball caps or boots. And he could carry a conversation with anyone even a complete stranger. He took pleasure in the fact that he taught his children how to change a tire and oil and how to balance a check book. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Loretta (Ryan) Wilson; his children and spouses, David and Connie Wilson of Laceyville, PA, Rebecca Millard of Newberg, OR, Brenda and Bill Chilson of Dushore, PA, April and Corey Wallace of Laceyville, PA, and Connie and Jeff King of Monroeton, PA; his grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Stacey Bowman of Towanda, PA, Sara Mowry of Montrose, PA, Samuel and Kristen Wilson of LeRaysville, PA, Matthew and Dee Riffel of Oregon, Aiden and Rob Eagan of Millville, NJ, Tyler Wallace of Laceyville, PA, and Kaley King and Kyle King both of Monroeton; his great-grandchildren, Alex and Miranda Bowman, Makenzy Mowry, Matthais Riffel, and Madison and Thomas Wilson; his brothers/sisters-in-law, Art Ryan, Eugene and Jane Ryan, Pete and Cindy Ryan, Billy Ryan, Katie and Robert Sands, and Tom Ryan; as well as special niece, Sabrina Sands.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donald’s name to the You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US-220, Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
