Donald “Donnie” Chilson, 75, of LeRoy Township, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, March 10, 2023, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Donald Lee Chilson was born November 24, 1947, in Elmira, New York; one of three children of the late Robert George and Janet Lula (Twist) Chilson. He was a 1966 graduate of Canton High School and excelled in Warrior sports as a 4-year letterman in football, baseball and wrestling. Shortly following graduation, Don enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969 earning the rank of Specialist 5th Class. On February 26, 1972, Donnie married his high school sweetheart Linda Darlene Watkins. Together they raised three daughters and shared over 44 years of loving marriage until her passing on May 18, 2016. He was employed for over 30 years by PennDOT in Towanda as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator until retiring in 2003. Donnie was a life-time member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Canton Lodge 429.
Donnie had an engaging personality and a grin that would make you wonder what he was thinking. He was an avid CHS sports fan and could always be found supporting all the grandkids’ events and activities. He loved to camp and over the years Donnie and Linda spent many special times at Sunfish Pond with family and friends. He had many hobbies and loved to go fishing. Going to the casinos and playing casino games was always a favorite time and sometimes he was known to be quite lucky. Most important, was the care he shared for his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Donnie is survived by three daughters; Missy Wilcox (Jack Shedden) of LeRoy, Michele Crofut of Canton and Monica (Todd) Acla of LeRoy, grandchildren; Derek Wilcox, Dylan Wilcox, Tyler (Kodie) Crofut and Taylor, Taryn, Tiffany and Trinity Acla, great grandsons; Gavin Wilcox and Hunter Crofut, a brother, Rob (Jaye) Chilson of LeRoy, two sisters-in-law, Barb Perry of Canton, Cheri Case of Troy, many nieces, nephews, cousins and several special friends.
In addition to his parents and beloved wife Linda, Don was predeceased by a sister, Cathy West, son-in-law, Tom Wilcox and mother-in-law, Martha “Mar-c” Watkins.
Maintaining to Donnie’s expressed wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A private family graveside will be held in the East Canton Cemetery with full military honors accorded.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Don’s life from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Canton American Legion Post 303, 465 Springbrook Dr. Canton, PA.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to a charity of one’s choice in Donald L. Chilson’s loving memory. Memories of Donnie and condolences to family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
