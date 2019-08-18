Donald E. Bruce, 62, of Troy, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Donald B. Bruce and Elaine Bruce of Troy and was born at Troy Community Hospital on July 29, 1957. He attended Troy High School and was an over the road or local trucker for most of his working career, the latest with Bristol Excavating Co. He was also a veteran of the US Army.
Don was predeceased by his father Don and his longtime companion Leslee Wagner. He is survived by his children, Amy (Kenneth), Stephani (Thomas) and Travis (Jenelle). He also cherished his “son and daughter,” Shawn Wagner (Stephanie) and Amy Wagner (Tom). Don’s grandchildren include Gaige, Colynn, Addy, Jayda, and Serenity, Lily and Everly. He is also survived by his mother, Elaine; his sister, Maxine (James); and his brother, Michael. He has many true and loyal friends over the years including Brian C. and Heather C., Bambi G., Jack B. Scooter H., Mike H., Gavin F., Adrianne V., and also many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Don was an intelligent, multi-faceted, gentle, and talented guy who was the go-to for anything you needed building or repairing. He loved his dogs, his chickens, his garden, and he was a superb cook. He loved his life and will be terribly missed. RIP Donnie Gene.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1030 West Main Street, Troy. The memorial service to honor Don’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the church with Don’s close friend Pastor Bill Bardo officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.