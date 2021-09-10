Donald E. “Deb” Baldwin, 70, of Liberty, PA, formerly of Canton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Donald Elwin, best known as “Deb” by family and friends, was born in Sayre on June 5, 1951, he was a son of the late Donald H. and June (Blaney) Baldwin. Deb was a 1969 graduate of Canton Area High School where he participated with the foreign exchange program and spent a school year in Sweden. On Aug. 4, 1972, he married the former Cathy Dianne Ives in the Canton Church of Christ (DOC). In younger years, Don assisted his grandfather with his dairy farm in Canton Township. He later worked for his father at Baldwin’s Hardware for several years until becoming a salesman. A job that required him to travel throughout the beautiful State of Pennsylvania. Deb became a self-employed independent truck driver and drove many years until his recent retirement in August of 2020. He will be remembered for developing a delivery service for the former Eastern Milk Products in Canton until its closure.
A true outdoorsman all his life. Deb loved times hunting, fishing, trapping and target shooting. A favorite past-time was visiting Leisure Lakes near Camptown Pennsylvania especially for the fishing experience and the peacefulness it offered.
Don was a social member of the Morris Run American Legion where he enjoyed dinners and visiting with family and friends.
Surviving are; Don’s loving wife of 49 years, Cathy, three children; Brent (Jamie) Baldwin of Ada, OK, Bryan (Rebecca) Baldwin of Auckland New Zealand, Becky (Jim) Andrus of McElhattan, PA, nine grandchildren; Rachel, Matthew, Oliver, Sebastien, Finn, Logan, Debbie, Jeremiah, and Evie, brothers, Greg Baldwin of Elmira, NY and Ted (Mary Beth) Baldwin of South Carolina, an aunt, Linda Blaney, uncles, Gary and Chuck Blaney, several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his beloved cats, Fluffer, Duffer and Blackie.
Besides his parents, Donald was predeceased by; grandparents’ Pop & Nene Baldwin, Ray and Evelyn Blaney, aunts, Beverly Toro and Emma Jane Kramer.
In maintaining to Donald’s wishes, services and burial will be private. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to, Samaritan’s Purse c/o, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Friends are invited to share memories and condolences by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
