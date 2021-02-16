Donald E. Wilber, age 73, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York. He was born on July 31, 1947 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, a son of Leslie and Dorothy (Robson) Wilber.
Donald was the husband of Louise (Szczech) Wilber, with whom he celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020, at which time they renewed their wedding vows. He began his work career as an assemblyman and worked his way up to delivery sales manager for American LaFrance. Donald then worked for LaFrance Equipment as a truck salesman. After that, he was a truck salesman for Albee Trucks, which was purchased by Beam Mack in Elmira. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Lions Club of Tioga and Bradford Counties as well as an honorary member of the Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department in Daggett, Pennsylvania. Donald loved his restored 1987 Corvette, nicknamed “#1 Wet Vet.”
Donald is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Scott E. Wilber and Steven E. Wilber of Millerton, Pennsylvania; daughter, Kimberly J. Wilber of Elmira Heights, New York; brother, Gerald “Jerry” (Barb) Wilber of Pine City, New York; sister Joyce (Joe) Nichols of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania; and seven grandchildren, Josh Wilber, Sarah Wilber, Mikayla Wilber, Hunter White, Jacob Rightmire, Emily Rightmire and Riley Doan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard “Dick” Wilber, and sister, JoAnn Morrell.
A funeral service, which will be announced at a later date, will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. Burial will take place in the Saint John Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, P.O Box 249, Millerton, PA 16936 or to Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 133 Exchange St., Troy, PA 17724. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.