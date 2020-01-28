Donald Edward “Ed” Watkins, 73, of 1958 Moon St., New Albany, (Evergreen) Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020 at his home following declining health.
“Ed” as he was known by his family and many friends was born at home in Powell, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 20, 1946, the son of Donald Wayne Watkins and Emma Mae Beers Watkins. After graduating from Towanda Area High School, Ed served with the U.S. Army’s Company E, 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division in Vietnam during the war. Following completion of his military service, Ed was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox for three years and was subsequently employed by GTE Sylvania (Osram) in Towanda for 33 years until retirement. During his retirement Ed worked with Smokey Allen in Powell. Ed was an avid bowler having acquired numerous awards over the years. Ed loved attending his grandchildren’s sports events. He enjoyed working outdoors, cutting and splitting wood, hunting and fishing. Ed also enjoyed NASCAR races and attending the races at Charlotte. Ed was a member of the Monroeton Rod and Gun Club and the American Bowling Association.
Ed’s family includes his wife, Kathryn L. Howell Watkins; daughters, Nicole C. Pagano of Towanda, Tammie J. Watkins of New Albany, Stacey M. Larkin and husband, Andreas of Wysox, Alicia C. Astegher and husband Brian of Tunkhannock; grandchildren, Megan Sands, Christopher “C.J.” Sands, Daniel Calaman, Ryan Sands, Michael and Matthew Astegher, Katelyn Calaman; great-granddaughter, Videl Sands; brother and sister-in-law, Francis “Butch” and Lucille Watkins of Powell as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Wayne Watkins, mother, Emma Mae Beers Watkins Shults and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Peter Wood.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Thomas of the Moxie Community Church. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
