Donald F. Haflett, 89, life-long resident of Windfall, Granville Township, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with loving family by his side. Donald Frank was born December 18, 1932, in Windfall. He was one of two sons born to the late Frank and Gladys (Purhenn) Haflett. Don attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1950.
He was employed by Westinghouse in Horseheads New York for nearly 30 years until retiring in 1994. Don was a hard worker and was always one to stayed busy even following retirement. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed; hunting, picking blackberry’s, gardening, traveling along with keeping his home and vehicles immaculate. In earlier years, he was a talented softball player and played on several area teams. Don also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan.
He was a member of the Windfall United Methodist Church and the Trojan Lodge No 306 F & AM.
On July 16, 1961, he married the late Essie A. Ayers at the Troy Baptist Church. Together they shared 36 loving years before her untimely passing on December 6, 1997, from an automobile accident.
He is survived by their two daughters, Eustaciaa “Staci” (and Barry) Putman and Evelyn (and Duke) Cryan all of Troy, five grandchildren, Summer (and Joseph) Finan, Justin Putnam (Rachel Draper), Caden Putnam, Faith Cryan all of Troy and Frank (and Hannah) Cryan of Laken Heath Airforce Base in the United Kingdom, three great grandchildren, Ry, Daryn and Iris Finan, a brother, Charles “Mert” Haflett of Windfall.
On May 15, 2004, Don found love again and married his second wife, the former Eunice Bellows in the Troy Baptist Church and they have shared 18 years of devoted marriage.
He is also survived by his wife, Eunice (Hamm) Haflett, four step-children, Roger “Bub” (and Anita) Bellows of Troy, Randy (and Amy) Bellows of Canton, Debbie Walker of Gillett, Patty Wilde of South Carolina, six step-grandchildren, Chris (and Tonya) Walker, Jeremi Walker (and Tracey Titus), Ian Quint, Emma Quint, Mason Bellows (and Nadera Bair), Cassidy (and Travis) Butcher, three step-great grandchildren, Curtis Walker, Channing and Valencia Larson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, neighbors and his cat, Sassy.
Besides his parents and first wife Essie, Don was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (and Charles) Scott, step-grandson, Derrike Bellows, sister-in-law, Shirley Haflett, step-son-in-law, Michael Walker and beloved cat, Heidi.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Windfall United Methodist Church, PA-3021 & Coolbaugh Rd. Granville Summit, PA 16926. To celebrate Don’s life and his 90th birthday, a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the church’s pastor, Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Burial will be held in the Windfall Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Mr. Haflett’s family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Donald F. Haflett’s name to the Troy Veterinary Clinic for assistance to have pets spade or neutered, 15579 Rt. 14 Troy, PA 16947 or the Windfall United Methodist Church, 132 Coolbaugh Hill Rd. Granville Summit, PA 16926.
Please share your memories and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.