Donald Frank Sedlak, age 85, of Rome, went home to the Lord on Jan. 21, 2021, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded with love from his beloved wife, Kate.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, on Dec. 21, 1935, a son of the late John and Margaret Columbus Sedlak. After graduating from Hanover High School in 1954, Don enlisted and served in the Naval Reserves. He married the former Kathryn Mae Hope on Dec. 7, 1968.
Don worked for Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, and later for IBM in Endicott, New York, retiring from there in 1992.
Don enjoyed sports. He was a coach for his son Steve’s Little League team. He and Kate spent countless hours traveling to their nieces and nephews sporting events — softball, baseball, wrestling, basketball and soccer. He enjoyed going to watch his favorite team the Cleveland Indians and his son’s favorite team the New York Yankees. Don also spent his Mondays taking two ladies to the Area Agency on Aging and then out shopping. Don and Kate enjoyed traveling to Catholic Shrines in surrounding states and spent many weekends visiting with family and friends in Wilkes-Barre, Lovelton, and Dushore.
He was a member of Epiphany Parish in Sayre.
Don and Kate celebrated 52 happy years of marriage this past December. Their hearts were broken on Jan. 14, 1989, when their beloved son, Stephen M. Sedlak tragically passed away as the result of an automobile accident.
Surviving are devoted and loving wife, Kathryn Sedlak at home; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Martha Sedlak, Hanover Twp.; sister, JoAnne James, Temple; niece and nephew, Donna and Dan Kratz, Hanover Twp., John Sedlak, Hanover Twp.; great-nieces and nephew, Jacquelyn and Kyle Andrejko, Brittany and Brad Frame, Steven and Alicia Williamson; great-great nieces and nephews, Britlyn, Bridget, Colleen, Tyler, Hunter, Brody, Blake, Colton, Madison, Scheila, Bradley, and Billy; three brothers-in-law, Lewis (Jean) Hope, Dushore, William (Georgette Smith) Hope, Lovelton, Thomas (Susan Hadlock) Comstock, Laceyville; two sisters-in-law, Helen Souto, Rome, Mildred Prichard, Laporte.
He is also survived by several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews on his wife’s side.
Besides his parents and son he was also predeceased by a brother John Sedlak Jr. on May 4, 1953.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Stowell.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson Street, Sayre, PA 18840 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
