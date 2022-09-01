Donald G. Heller, 87, Widower of Anna Heller, of Canton, formerly of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
A comprehensive obituary will be in tomorrow’s paper.
The family invites friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the North Street Church, 177 N. Street, Canton, PA 17724, with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Beech Flats Cemetery in Canton Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Heller’s memory may be directed to; St John’s United Methodist Church in Grover, PA or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is in caring assistance of arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
