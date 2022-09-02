Donald G. Heller, 87, Widower of Anna Heller, of Canton, formerly of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Donald Glenn was born March 15, 1935 in Elizabethtown, a son of the late Irvin and Susanna (Metzler) Heller. On September 7, 1957, Donald married his soulmate, the former Anna Heller. They shared 62 years of marriage and raised three sons prior to Anna’s passing on February 28, 2020. In 1966 Don and Anna moved from Lancaster to Leroy Township to acquire a dairy farm. They found their farm and established Le-Can-Ville Farms in 1966. Donald and Anna saw to the daily operations of the farm and field work. Don had a strong love for his Lord Jesus Christ and tried to be obedient to the Bible. He was a devoted member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Grover.
Donald had a passion for Antique Tractors, especially Allis Chalmers. He could often be found at a tractor show or a good ole’ fashion tractor pull. He was an honest, hardworking man and liked being in the outdoors witnessing all of God’s creation. In his spare time, Don enjoyed hunting and playing a round of golf. He and Anna loved the Gospel Quartets and enjoyed listening to them on the radio or attending concerts whenever the chance allowed.
Besides his parents, Donald is predeceased by his wife Anna, sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Walter) Petersheim; brother, Gerald Heller sister-in-law, Esther Heller; a brother-in-law, Clarence (Lois) Heller and a nephew, Bruce Heller.
Surviving Donald are his sons, Doug (Karen) Heller of Canton, Darrell (Lynn) Heller of Lenexa, Kansas, Dwight (Heather) Heller of Hughesville; grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Peevy, Brock (Shannon) Heller, Jessica (Bret) Lentz, Mitchell (Savannah) Heller, Connor, Brody and Caleb Heller; great-grandchildren, Mason and Emery Peevy, Tenly and Beckham Heller, Sawyer Lentz and Grayson Heller; a sister, Marion Hallman of Florida; sisters-in-law; Ruthie (Irvine) Blank, Shirley (Wilmer) Musser, Irvin (Chris) Heller, Linda Heller, Harry (Michelle) Heller, James (Carol) Heller and Warren (Chris) Heller, all of Lancaster; special nieces and nephews, Darlene Harnely, Colleen Kunkle, Scott Hampton and Lindy Smith.
The family invites friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the North Street Church, 177 N. Street, Canton, PA 17724, with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Beech Flats Cemetery in Canton Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Heller’s memory may be directed to; St John’s United Methodist Church in Grover, PA or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is in caring assistance of arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
