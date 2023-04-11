Donald Glenn Postlehwait, 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 6, 2023. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at home in East Smithfield, PA.
Donald was a loving and devoted husband. He most loved his children and their families who all have cherished memories of him. Donald was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports growing up. He was a faithful member of the Grace Baptist Church.
He loved golfing, running, tractor pulling, and his John Deere Tractors.
Donald will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Billie Jean Ashby Postlethwait, at home, and his daughters, Lori Lee (David) Wolfe, Nora Jean (Bennett) Young, and Kathie Anne (David) Williams. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffery (Sarah) Moss, Zachary (Viktoriya) Wolfe, Maddie (Brian) Ferguson, Ethan (Katherine) Moss, Joshua (Tara) Clark, Issac (Amanda) Clark, Ashley (Kaleb) Kittrell, and Nathaniel Wolfe, along with 19 great-grandchildren. Donald is also survived by a twin brother, David (Anne) Eugene Postlethwait of Springfield, Iowa, and brother-in-laws, Daniel (Cynthia) Ashby, James (Sara) Ashby, and Thomas Ashby (predeceased).
Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11am-1pm at the Grace Baptist Church, 2234 Ulster Rd., Ulster, PA. Funeral services will follow at the church at 1pm with the Rev. Herb Searfoss officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Donald to Grace Baptist Church, 2234 Ulster Rd., Ulster, PA 18850.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.