Donald J. Brown, 90, of Orwell Twp., Rome, PA passed away on Monday morning, October 25, 2021 at the Athens Health and Rehab Center. Donald was born on February 11, 1931 in Rome, PA, the son of the late Raymond and Ella (Jones) Brown. He graduated from Rome High School in 1949 and began working on the family farm. On October 8, 1966, Donald married Suzy Brainard and shared 55 years together. Throughout his life, Donald enjoyed being his own employer. For many years, he owned and operated his own farm and logging business. In his spare time, Don played baseball and softball, being a longtime member of the Steele’s Softball team. Don also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and enjoyed sitting back drinking a Coca-cola. He was a lover of animals and enjoyed the companionship of numerous pets. Donald will be missed by his wife Suzy; his children: Fred (Sandra) Brown, Amy Bleiler, and Emily (Frantz) Guery; grandchildren: Ashley (Shawn) Kelly, Varenka (Eric) Parks, Ella Brown, Julia Brown and Kettlie Guery; and sister-and-brother-in-law Ruth and Charles Harvey; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Charles Brown, and nephew Dennis Harvey. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, October 30th from 11 — 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Jeff Bisher of Windham Center Community Church officiating. Donald will be laid to rest in the Valley Home Cemetery in Windham, Pa. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.