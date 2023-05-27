Donald M. “Jake” Walborn, 101, well-known resident of Mountain Lake, Burlington Township, PA passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit surrounded by his family.
“Jake” as he was known by his family and many friends was born January 17, 1922, the son of Milton and Martha House Walborn. He was a graduate of Troy High School with the class of 1940. On July 14, 1944, Jake married the former Helen Andrus at the Towanda United Methodist Church. In early years, Jake worked on dyke construction in Elmira, NY and also on several local farms. For many years, Jake transported cattle for the stock yards and also owned and operated his dairy farm in Burlington Township until retiring in April of 1988. He was a long-time member of Iona Grange and the Burlington Odd Fellows Lodge. Jake served as dedicated secretary and caretaker of the Mountain Lake Cemetery Association for many years.
Jake loved watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed picking huckleberries and strawberries, bowling, and playing cards with family and friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Joan Shrimp of Mountain Lake, Beverly Smith and husband Louis of Pine City, NY, grandchildren, Nicole Case and husband Greg of East Troy, Alyson Dalia and companion Kathie Hafner of Hanover Township, PA, Brandon Dalia and wife Rachel of Topton, PA, great grandchildren, Rebecca Case (Walker West) and Courtney Case as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jake was predeceased by his wife Helen Andrus Walborn on May 4, 1992, brothers, Frank, Floyd, and Roland and son-in-law, David Shrimp on August 3, 2006.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mountain Lake Cemetery. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Mountain Lake Cemetery Association in care of Robert Selleck Jr., 464 Selleck Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Jake’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
