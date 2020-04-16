Donald Neil Bixby, 80, of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, passed away April 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1939, the son of Neil and Doris Bixby and grew up in the Troy, Pennsylvania, area and attended Troy schools where he graduated in the class of 1957.
After graduating from high school, he attended barber school in Philadelphia and then returned to the area and started barbering apprenticeship in the Towanda area before starting his own shop in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 10, 1960. He moved to East Smithfield that same year and remained a resident there for all of his life. He was the town barber for 48 years before closing his shop on Main Street on Dec. 27, 2008. Don also drove school bus for the SRU school system starting in 1966 and continued on as an owner/driver for the Athens Area School District covering a span of almost 50 years. Don was also the caretaker for the Union Cemetery in East Smithfield for many years, worked for Troy Marble and Granite, Troy and Wyalusing stockyard sale barns, and as a cattle hauler for Tom Theide.
He married Carolyn Welch on Dec. 31, 1984 and they just recently celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Don cherished the time spent with his family and friends. He also enjoyed stripping and refinishing furniture, long drives, his collection of antique automobiles, camping at Sunfish Pond and spending winters in Florida with Carolyn and having his children and grandchildren come visit. Don had many, many friends in all areas of the country which he enjoyed talking with them every chance he had.
In addition to his wife he is survived by six children, Steve Bixby (Karen) of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, Tom Bixby (Michele) of Milan, Pennsylvania, Mike Bixby (Lynnette) of Gillett, Pennsylvania, Susan Hadlock (Ralph) of Ulster, Pennsylvania, Joe Bixby of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, and Ronnie Kelley Jr. of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tony Bixby, Michelle LeVan, Megan Ackland, Brooke Hadlock, Elijah Bixby, Ryan Hadlock, Jonathon Bixby, Tyler Bixby and Ronnie Kelley III; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Hailey, Gavin, Ethan, Cooper, Sylas, Lila, Lucas; also a special cousin Phyllis Bixby, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Elvidge Bixby; his father, Neil Bixby; brother, Brittie Bixby; first wife, Joan Bixby; and stepdaughter, Rhonda Kelley.
In lieu of flowers the family would suggest a donation in Don’s memory to Federated Church, P.O. Box 7, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Special thanks to Guthrie Hospice for the care given during his battle.
Arrangements are being handled by the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Troy Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Send condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
