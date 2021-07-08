Donald Paul Bankes Jr., age 49, died on July 2, 2021.
Don was born Oct. 13, 1971, in Berwick, a son of the late Donald Paul Bankes Sr., and Helen Harmon Bankes. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of1989. He continued and received his Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Queensboro Community College in Queens, NY. He married the former Ella Sharts on June 1, 1996.
Don was the Hospice Nurse for Guthrie Hospice and helped numerous families in Bradford and Sullivan counties for the past many years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, football, and going out on his boat. He loved his job, and especially spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving wife, Ella Bankes, Home; sons, Jacob Bankes, Home, Zachary Bankes, Home; daughter, Alyssa Bankes, Home; and sister, Donna Buchalter, Manalapan, NJ.
He was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Young of Berwick.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853, with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard, officiating.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
