Donald W. Baum, 93, of Windham Twp., Pa passed away on Sunday evening, November 7, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor. Don was born on January 20, 1928 in Syracuse, New York one of twelve children to John W. and Nettie (Moyer) Baum. Following high school, he entered into the US Air Force and proudly served his country from 1954-1958. During his military service Don was trained in Aviation and for over 30 years Don was an Air Traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Agency. On April 27, 1957 Don married the love of his life, Theresa “Terry” E. LeFebvre. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Don’s heart was broken when Terry passed away on June 22, 2020. Don and Terry treasured their home in Windham and enjoyed having their children and grandchildren visit them at the “Fox Meadow Farm” Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with his neighbors.
Don will be missed by his children: Maryann and Richard McKee; Wesley and Sharon Baum; his grandchildren: Melissa McKee, Jonathan Baum and Erin Baum. His great grandchildren: Ava, Gwen, Decklyn, Leo and Logan. His sister: Juanita Mulligan, several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife and eleven siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, November 23rd at 11 am at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St., Newark Valley. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
