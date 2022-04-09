Donald W. Chaffee, 82 of Sinclairville, NY passed away Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022 at the Dunkirk Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dunkirk, NY.
Don was born Jan. 3, 1940 in Warren Center, PA, a son of the late George and Ruth Bawn Chaffee.
He was a 1958 graduate of Northeast Bradford Junior-Senior High School.
Don was employed as a truck driver for Agway, Savory Oil and Chevron. He was also employed at the Warren State Hospital, Warren, PA, as a Power Plant Operator.
He enjoyed farming and a variety of agricultural based activities.
Husband of 56 years to the late Betty J. Morlando Chaffee, who he married on Nov. 26, 1960 and who died July 22, 2017; father of, Edmund (Penny) of Russell, PA, Benjamin (Cherie) of Sinclairville, NY, and James (Tammy) Chaffee of West Branch, IA; grandfather of, Nathan Chaffee, Kaitlyn (John) Silvey, Kassidie, May, Hunter and Destiny Flagg; great-grandfather of Milyia Silvey; brother of Sharyl (Ted) Schwartz of Susquehanna, PA, Joyce (late Steven) Stanko of Johnson City, NY, Stanley of Warren Center, PA, Tommy (late Carol) of Owego, NY and the late Fred Chaffee. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 11th at the Jordan Funeral Home, Sinclairville, NY. Funeral service will be held there at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12th. Entombment will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Midwest Indian Mission, P.O. Box 187, Crandon, WI 54520.
Condolences to: jordansinclairville.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Chaffee, please visit Tribute Store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.