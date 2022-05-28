Donald W. “Slim” Harkness, widower of Lillie Allen Byrd Harkness, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was an 89-year-old born in Pennsylvania to the union of the late Lee F. and Lillie Vinson Harkness, and a retired mechanic. He loved fishing, especially with his late wife, Lillie.
He is survived by 2 sons, Brian W. Harkness and Michael D. Harkness.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals.
