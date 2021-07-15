Donald W. Kester, 89, of 399 Hettich Road, Towanda, PA, Towanda Township, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA
Donald was born Aug. 24, 1931 in Tunkhannock, PA the son of Frank Alvin Kester and Grace Mildred Erickson Kester. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School with the Class of 1950 and subsequently served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On Dec. 23, 1959, Donald married the former Alice Mabel Ayers in Berwick, PA. Donald was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 33 years until retirement. He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, the Towanda Gun Club, and the National Rifle Association. Donald was an avid Penn State fan. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and hunting.
Donald is survived by his children; Donald A. Kester of Tampa, FL, Pamela Kneller and husband Silas Kneller of West Burlington, PA, Susan Schuppert and husband Dr. James Schuppert of Corning, NY, Rebecca Lee and husband William Lee of Wysox, grandchildren, Ashley Canfield and husband Keegan Canfield Morgan Gardner and wife, Tabatha, and Erika Gardner (Joshua Mueller), Dr. Alison Schuppert and fiancé, Michael Staszkiw,, Brent and Matthew Kester and Erica Thompson, great grandchildren, Aislynn Thomas, Avery Canfield, Joshua Mueller, Esmae Canfield, and Amari Gardner, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Alice Mabel Ayers Kester on Dec. 29, 2014, a daughter, Peggy Thompson in May of 2014, a great grandson, Zachary Thomas in July of 2007, sister, Dorothy Baumgartner and a brother in infancy.
The funeral service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda according full military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Donald W. Kester.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.