Donald Wayne Gross, 74, of Rome Township, PA passed away following a courageous battle against cancer Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Donald was born June 22, 1947, in Sayre, PA the son of Clarence Gross and Elva Bailey Gross. He was a graduate of Troy High School, Troy, PA and was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the U.S. Army. Donald was employed as a programmer-analyst with E.I. DuPont in Towanda for many years until his retirement.
Donald is survived by his son, Darin Wayne Gross of Newton Grove, NC and grandsons, Dakota Wayne Gross and Tyler M. Sheeder both of North Carolina. Donald enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and camping.
A private funeral service will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with full military honors accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda.
Interment will be in the Quicks Bend Cemetery, Wilmot Township, PA
The family suggest that contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 in memory of Donald Wayne Gross.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.