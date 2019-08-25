Donna A. Owen-Reese, born Oct. 20, 1939 to Robertine (Dimon) and Leon Anderson, passed away peacefully Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School (1958) and was predeceased by her previous husbands Herman ”Hank” Baptiste, Paul Owen, and Charles “Pete” Reese as well as brothers-in-laws Delano Anderson and Arthur Bennett.
Donna was a lifetime member of the VFW No. 6824 Rome, PA Aux and recently retired as Chief of Staff of PA VFW Aux Senior V.P, Wendy Henneman. As a member of the Auxiliary, Donna held every officer’s position in both the VFW No. 6824 Rome, PA post and District 14 as well as numerous State of Chairmanship positions.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon (George) Posten, Stevensville, Pennsylvania; her children, Darlene (Christopher) Drake, Brooklyn, Pennsylvnaia, Scott (Ligaya) Owen, Spokane, Washington, Glenn (Donna) Owen, LeRaysville, and Timothy (Katja) Owen, East Smithfield; stepdaughter, Pat (Jack) Carr, Stevensville; grandchildren, Gregory (Ruth) Drake, Erica (Sarah) Drake-Rosato, Lisa (Thomas) Saunders, Kim Owen (Keith Bryan), James (Vanessa) Perez, Jeremy (Sara) Perez, Randy (Angelica) Owen, Katja (Zack) Templar; three step-grandchildren, Jeff (Sarah) Carr, Stevensville, Lisa Carr-Tinna, Tunkhannock, Derek (Michelle) Carr, State College; 10 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Vic (BJ) Reese; sisters-in-laws, Linda Reese-Owens, Eleanor Anderson, and Joyce Bennett; numerous nieces; nephews; and special cousins, Janet (Bill) Brown and Ann (Bob) Mellor.
At the request of Donna, there will be no viewing or calling hours. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the VFW #6824 Rome, PA Auxiliary, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd., Rome, PA 18837 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848. A luncheon and time of remembering will be held at the convenience of the family. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
