Donna D. (Barnes) Patrick, 61, of Lincolnton NC, formerly of Canton, took her last breath in the early morning hours of September 7th, 2022. Donna was born in Blossburg on May 14th, 1961, to the late Lawrence W. and Grace H. Barnes. She was a Women of the Moose Lodge and spent most of her career in the furniture manufacturing industry. She was loved by her children, grandchildren, family, friends, and neighbors.
She is survived by her three children; Daughter, Dawn Church and fiance Donnie of Caser, NC., sons; Paul (Mindy) Davis, and Lawrence “Larry” (Stephanie) Patrick all of Lincolnton NC., brothers; Michael (Nora) Barnes of Canton, Larry (Kim) Barnes of Blossburg, Charles Barnes of Troy, Robert (Julie) Barnes of Roaring Branch, sisters; Nancy Nybeck of Canton, Pam Brotzman of Grover, and Maranda Barns of Mansfield; grandchildren, Joshua, Justice, Kaidance, and Harlie, Jacob Lee and Anna Jean, Lawrence “Montana”, Alora Bell, and Simon James, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by sibling Tom Barnes and a brother-in-law, Alan Brotzman.
A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 PM immediately followed by a Celebration of Donna’s Life at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 with Rev. Duane Taylor presiding. Burial will be in then Grover Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
