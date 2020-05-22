Donna Darlene (Lee) Roberts, 63, of Sylvania, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Clark William Roberts. The couple married Oct. 24, 1981 and had 38 happy years together.
Donna was born on Jan. 24, 1957 in Gouverneur, New York, daughter of the late William B. and Ruth M. (Swem) Lee. She was a 1975 graduate of Troy High School, and worked for Paper Magic, then later the Troy High School cafeteria. Donna attended the Austinville Union Church and enjoyed crocheting. To her family meant everything, she was constantly caring for her family, especially her grandson Oakley.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Clark; her son, David Michael Roberts of Troy, Pennsylvania; her grandson who she loved dearly, Oakley James Roberts of Troy; her sisters, Kathy (Carson) Kauffman, Alice Brown, Marjorie Patry, Barbara (Timothy) Jennings, and Linda (Shawn) Bruce; her brothers, Robert Lee, William Lee (Paul), and Thomas Lee; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Susie Lee, Scott Lee, Margaret Terrel, and Charle Lee; and niece baby Jennings.
There is a memorial gathering planned for 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Donna and Clark’s home, 63 Iron Mine Road Troy, PA 16947, with Rev. Ken Marple officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of Donna’s family in Oak Hill Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Send condolences at VickeryFH.com.
