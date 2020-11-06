Donna Detrick Maynard, 75, of Towanda, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Donna was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Nov. 11, 1944 the daughter of Franklin C. Detrick and Adele W. Uphoff Detrick. Donna was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1962 and in early years was employed by Sylvania Electric and The Daily Review in Towanda. She was a member of the Rome United Methodist Church and the Vigilante Engine Company Auxiliary in Rome. Donna dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family and took great pride in maintaining her home. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought great joy to her life. Donna enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. Donna easily made many friends over the years with her warm, kind, and gracious personality. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her children, John Neiley (Tammy) of Warren Center, Linda Andreas and husband, Kurt of Wyoming, Brenda Schoonover and husband, Terry of Wysox; sister, Diane Fowler (Bruce) of Towanda; step-children, Janet Condusta and husband, James of Rome, David Maynard Sr. and wife, Heidi of Rome, Melody Histed and husband, Eric of Livingston, Montana; grandchildren, Shelby Fleming and husband, Shawn of Granville Summit, Cody Schoonover and wife Sarah of Towanda, Michelle Garcia of Nebraska, Aaron Saxon of Wysox, Benjamin Neiley and Justin Neiley of Warren Center, and Joey Martin of Owego, New York; step-grandchildren, Hunter Condusta, David Maynard Jr, Desiree Maynard, Ryan Maynard and Abigayle Histed; great-grandchildren, Brentley, Colten and Shelby Fleming, Liam Clark, Elijah and Seth Garcia; step-great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Brianna and Kailyn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents Donna was predeceased by her husband, Melvil “David” Maynard on Oct. 11, 2018; grandson, Michael Clark, and brother, Donald Franklin (Patricia) Detrick. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital Resident Activities Fund, 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Donna Detrick Maynard. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
