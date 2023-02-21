Donna E. “Peanut” Shelton, 47, passed away at home on Saturday, February 18, 2023, with her family by her side after her courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born on October 15, 1975, in Towanda, PA, the daughter of Clyde Chilson and Donna Ott Fairchild.
Donna enjoyed playing cornhole, going to the beach and cooking. She also loved all animals.
Donna is survived by her father Clyde Chilson, mother Donna Ott Fairchild, children Brandi Chilson, Samantha Palmiter, Christian Shelton, Tatiana Shelton, Adrais Shelton, sisters Stacy Chilson, Carla McKinnie, and Janet Neuber, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 2pm-4pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4pm at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or offer condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
