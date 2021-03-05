Donna Elaine Stevens, 75, of Towanda formerly of Standing Stone, PA passed away Thursday morning, March 4, 2021 at the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital in Towanda, PA where she had resided and made many friends among the residents and staff over the past 19 years.
Donna was born in Sayre, PA on July 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Sara Frances “Sally” Shultz Stevens and Donald M. Stevens. She attended the Towanda schools. Donna loved going on bus trips and participating in the many activities at the personal care home. She especially enjoyed singing with the musical groups that came to entertain the residents.
Surviving are her brother, Larry W. (Patricia) Stevens, nieces, Darlene Miller (James) and family, Mary Jane Miller (Keith) and family.
Donna was predeceased by her father, Donald on May 15, 1987 and mother, Sara on May 12, 2001.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Standing Stone Cemetery. Standing Stone Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
