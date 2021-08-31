Donna J. Ayres, 79, of Granville Summit, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor following a brief stay. Donna Jane was born Jan. 20, 1942 to the late Wilber and Leona (Buck) Wilcox. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1960. On June 9, 1963, Donna married Gary Ayres. Together they shared 58 years of marriage and raised two sons, as well as assisting with her two loving grandchildren.
Donna was a hardworking farm girl all her life. As a youngster, she assisted on her parent’s dairy farm. Later, along with Gary, her beloved husband, established The Cidermill Farm located in Leroy Township. There, Donna assisted with the daily operations of the farm, as well as being a devoted homemaker. She possessed a green thumb, often enjoying tending to her house plants and flower beds. Donna loved the beauty of the outdoors, the wildlife and all of God’s nature. She was the family’s true matriarch. Talented at cooking and baking, a family holiday dinner was always a favorite time. Most important throughout Donna’s life was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Windfall Grange, Troy Women’s Bowling League and the Ruby Rascal’s Chapter of the Red Hat Society in Canton.
Surviving are: her husband, Gary; sons, Kyle (and Craig) Ayres and Travis (and Karen) Ayres; grandchildren, Cam Ayres and Jadyn Ayres; brothers, Lloyd (and Norma) Wilcox and Stuart (and Tanya) Wilcox; a sister, Kay Wilcox; sister in law, Judy Wilcox; several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by a brother, Fred Wilcox.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with her nephew, Denny Vermilya, officiating. Burial will be in the Windfall Cemetery. Donna received exceptional care during her last days and suggests you consider a memorial donation in her name to the Bradford County Manor’s Activities Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralshomes.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna J. (Wilcox) Ayres, please visit our floral store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.