Donna Jean Wioskowski,68, of Wysox, Pa., passed away after a brief illness on Monday July 24, 2023 at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pa.
Donna was born to her parents Donald and Jean Wioskowski on December 24, 1954 in Detroit, MI.
Donna married her life partner Christopher Sweeney in 2005.
She earned an A.A.S. in Graphic Arts from Rochester Institute of Technology. Donna enjoyed gardening, quilting and shooting sports. She is a current member of the Towanda School Board, and an active volunteer with Towanda Memorial Hospitals Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Rainbow’s End Thrift Shop in Towanda. She also volunteered at Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Towanda.
Donna is survived by her husband Christopher Sweeney, her stepson Eric Sweeney, her father Donald Wioskowski, her brothers Richard (Lenore) Wioskowski and David (Elaine) Wioskowski and her sister Barbara (Angela)Wioskowski.
Donna was predeceased by her mother Jean Wioskowski.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future.
Memorial Contributions are to be made to Happy Trails Animal Shelter in Towanda or the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Donna’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
