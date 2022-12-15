Donna Kay Westbrook, age 77, of New Albany, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born in Towanda, PA, on November 26, 1945, a daughter of the late Raleigh Lee and Erma Naomi Rhinebold Porter. She attended Wyalusing High School and would later marry Joseph Elijah Westbrook. They made their home in New Albany and raised four children until his untimely death on June 13, 1990. Donna would later meet John E. “Jack” Gilbert and spend the next 25+ years with him until officially getting married on March 30, 2021, at their home in New Albany.
Donna was a housewife and homemaker all her life. She and Jack enjoyed camping together and spending time with their families.
She was a member of the Overton VFW Post #384, the Bradford County Outboard Motor Club “Boat Club”, Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Rod and Gun Club, the American Legion Loyalsock Post #996 Dushore, and the Towanda Amvets Post #187.
Surviving: husband Jack Gilbert at home; daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Harry Bailey, Canton; three sons and two daughters-in-law Larry and Lynn Westbrook, Camptown; Randy Westbrook, Laceyville; Dennis and Kim Westbrook, Allentown; special daughter-in-law Tina Westbrook, New Albany; stepchildren Chad and Jen Gilbert, Bald Eagle, PA; Regina and James Crane, Standing Stone; Theresa and Tracy Pardoe, Forksville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Linda Gilbert, Forksville; sisters-in-law Linda Porter, New Albany and Karen Gilbert, Leroy;
Also surviving are ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Nikka Michelle Westbrook on February 15, 2020, and two brothers, Donald Ralph Parsons on November 19, 1983, and Dorland Robert Porter on April 25, 2017, and an infant brother, Raleigh Porter Jr. on August 17, 1940.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.