Donna M. Hugo, age 82 of Ithaca, New York passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Beechtree Care Center.
Donna was born April 7, 1938 in Towanda, PA. She was the oldest of eight children of the late Donald and Marjorie Northrup Dibble. Donna worked as a telephone operator before marrying Stanley Hugo, the love of her life. Together Donna and Stan raised three children: Michele, David and Steven. Donna’s occupation for 18 years was her family, providing a wonderful home. When her children began college she took on a job as a receptionist at Dryden Family Medicine, to help pay for their education. Donna was committed to learning.
Donna loved going camping with family, sitting on her back porch watching the birds, tending to her garden and having conversations over a beer with Stan after a long work day. She had a strong curiosity, and was continually engaged in learning, both for work as a receptionist, but also in regards to the natural world.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley R. Hugo of Ithaca, NY; sons, Steven (Sarah) Hugo of Ithaca, NY and David Hugo of Long Island; daughter, Michele (Michael) Darroch of Dalton, MA; 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth Darroch, Jennifer Darroch, Christopher Darroch, Jada Hugo, Iona Hugo and March Hugo; siblings, Shirley (Leo) Harris of Towanda, Pa, Audrey Place of Towanda, Donald Dibble of Athens, PA , Charles (Linda) Dibble PA, Sharon (Walter) Brown of East Smithfield, PA, and Marjorie Yaple. In addition, she was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Silk, sister in law Constance Dibble and brothers in law Donald Silk, William Place and Andrew Yaple.
Calling hours are 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Steve Lawrence as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dryden Kitchen Cupboard, 6 North St., Dryden, NY 13053. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.
