Donna M. (Schmelzle) Shoff, 82, of East Troy, PA, went home to join her Lord and Savior on Friday Morning, October 21, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor, while surrounded by loved ones.
Donna Marie was born February 21, 1940, in Ogdensburg, the only daughter born to the late Oliver Sr. and Belle (Ives) Schmelzle. Donna was a graduate of the Canton Area High School, class of 1958. Later, she married the love of her life, Richard B. Shoff and they raised three children. Richard preceded her in death on July 28, 2003, following 44 years of loving marriage.
Donna was employed by Paper Magic in Troy and served over 25 years in the accounts payable department until her retirement in 2003.
In earlier years, she was a member of the Ogdensburg Church of Christ and later the former East Troy United Methodist Church. Donna loved life and was a devout Christian. She was a proud and active member of the United Methodist Women.
Donna was an avid reader and especially loved studying the Bible. She was also a talented; baker, quilter, crafter and was excellent at drawing.
She is survived by, three children; Susan (Harry Duane) Hadlock of Sayre, Lisa (Terry) Leljedal of Towanda, Richard Jr. (Karen Crane) Shoff of Franklindale, eight grandchildren; Jennifer Seadler (and fiancé, Brett Sawyer), Stephanie Sawyer, Kevin (Michaela) Hadlock, Tyler, Kyle (Kaitlyn) and Anika Leljedal, David Crane and Brenden Shoff, eight great grandchildren; Paul, Savannah, Kyra, Elena, Norah, Jonah, Luca and Peyton, a brother, Lloyd Schmelzle of Niagara Falls, NY as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by brothers and two sisters in law; Oliver Schmelzle Jr., Dean (Alice) Schmelzle, an infant brother and Lillian Schmelzle,
The family invites friends to call 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. Burial will be held in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Donna M. Shoff’s memory to the United Methodist Women, c/o Holy Trinity Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy, PA 16947.
Please share memories of Donna and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
