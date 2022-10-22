Donna M. (Schmelzle) Shoff, 82, widow of Richard B. Shoff Sr., of East Troy, PA, passed away with family by her side on Friday Morning, October 21, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced in Tuesday’s paper by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
