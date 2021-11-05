Donna M. Seeley, 77, of Elmira, N.Y. passed away on Nov. 2, 2021. She was born in Canton Township, Bradford County, Pa., on Aug. 5, 1944, the daughter of the late Mildred and Clyde H. Seeley. She is survived by her sister Veronica Seeley Newell, her brother James R. Seeley, and her brother-in-law Ralph Coppola along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna graduated from Canton High School in 1962. Always a lover of books, she worked at the Steele Memorial Library in Elmira, NY until her health forced her to retire. After her library years, unwilling to sit home, she volunteered at the Arnot Hospital for several years, driving herself to and from the hospital.
An enthusiast of genealogy and history, she served as an appointed officer in the international Seeley Genealogical Society traveling to several locations around the country. During this time she learned she was a tenth-generation descendant of immigrant, Obadiah Seeley, who appeared in the records of Stamford, CT in the 1640s.
She also enjoyed reading about Europe’s royal families, particularly that of Great Britain. She collected many books on royalty and has been a regular subscriber of Majesty Magazine for many years.
Although she was stricken with multiple sclerosis at a young age, she loved to travel and took numerous trips with her sister Veronica and several of her nieces. Her family and friends were always impressed by her positive attitude and stamina.
Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by her sisters Evelyn (Herbert) Andersen, Madelyn (Arthur) Maynard, Betty Seeley, Winnifred (Herbert) Smouther, Melissa Coppola, and brothers Clyde Thomas (Joanne) Seeley, Wendell Seeley, niece Margie Maynard and nephews Gary Anderson, Steve Smouther and Danny Ashby.
Calling hours will be held on 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. Funeral services will follow at 3 P.M. with Pastor Charlotte Morse, officiating. Burial will be held in Grover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed in Donna’s memory to the First Christian Church of Alba, 15472 Rt. 14, Troy, PA 16947 or to a local charity of choice. Please share memories of Donna and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
