Donna M. (Stone) Joiner, 68, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Harold W. Joiner. The couple married July 1, 1972 and had 47 happy years together.
Donna was born on June 14, 1951 in Elmira, New York, daughter of the late Earle J. and Eva (Vargason) Stone. She was a 1969 graduate of Mansfield High School and was currently working for Martha Lloyd Community Services as a caregiver. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching birds come to her bird feeders, and painting rocks.
Donna is survived by her husband, Harold; her children, Lori (Ted) Seachrist of Canton, James Joiner and Andrew Joiner, both of Troy; her grandchildren, Alec Joiner, Emily Joiner, and Makenna Seachrist; her siblings, Norma Roberts, Sophia Aumick, Joe Stone, Barb (Gene) Neally, and Margie Hall; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Wanda Moore.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy, Pennsylvania. The memorial service to honor Donna’s life and accomplishments will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the church with family friend Rev. Ozzie Osgood officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.