Donna Mae Mattocks Hettich, age 83, passed away on April 30, 2020. Her quiet Christian faith led her straight into the arms of Jesus. Donna was born in the family homestead on July 7, 1936 in Springfield, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frederic and Cecile Mae Boughton Mattocks. Donna married her love Robert Hettich in 1962 and they spent 52 years together before Robert’s death in 2014. They raised their children on the top of Mountain Lake Hill in Burlington, Pennsylvania, before moving to Towanda. They had five children and nine grandchildren: Doreen Hettich-Atkins and children JayT Atkins and Robbie Atkins; Renee Hettich and children Shelby Moore, Rose Hettich, Pearl Hettich, Marco Hettich, and Wu LeBin Hettich; Darin (Patty) Hettich and children Tyler Hettich and Sarah Hettich; Ryan who passed away in 1978; and Denise (Jeff) Mitchell. Donna is also survived by her brother Dale (Janet) Mattocks, and sisters-in-law Nila Rumsey and Vonda Fero. She was also recently predeceased by Sharon Brennan Sweeney, who lovingly called Donna “Mom” and was considered part of the family. Her beloved cat Sonny was a constant companion and caregiver.
Donna loved to teach her high school business courses and support her students in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). She traveled with her students who won many competitions around the country. A proud teacher, she kept up with business training as it advanced from shorthand and typing to business software. She spent most of her 30-year career at Towanda High School. She also taught business courses at Lackawanna Community College.
Donna was a proud and supportive wife through many things including years of traveling along with her children to softball games, remodeling homes, and working in tandem with her husband’s business and community activities. She was an amazing mother who never missed a sporting event or school activity and supported her children unconditionally. She also found time for her much loved gardens and bird feeders and for playing with and teasing her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the FBLA at Towanda High School. Checks can be made out to Towanda High School — FBLA and mailed to 1 High School Drive, Towanda, PA 18848. Please note “in honor of Donna Hettich” on the check.
Due to current travel and gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
