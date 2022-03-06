Donna Mae Suydam Crouthamel, 70, of 1004 N. Main St., Elmira, NY. passed away peacefully, March 2, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Gregory Penn, where she had been residing.
Donna was born on August 21, 1951 in Meshoppen, Pa. Donna spent her earliest years in Bradford County, PA., later in N.J., and then in Troy, Pa., and her adult years in Elmira, N.Y. Donna graduated from Troy High School, PA. in 1970. She married and helped raise her three children in Elmira, N.Y. with her then husband, Howard Crouthamel, Jr. Donna was a farm girl at heart, recalling many fond memories of time spent on her grandparent’s farm in Wilmot Township, PA., the home of the late Carl and Thelma Philippi. Donna worked as a custodian at the Elmira – Corning Regional Airport. Donna also enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren whenever possible. Donna’s pastime’s including swimming, bike riding, country drives, and spending time with her great-granddaughter, Kaliyah Loyd. Donna was eagerly awaiting the birth of a great – grandson this coming summer. Life was often a struggle for Donna due to a mental illness beyond her control, but it did not stop her from what she enjoyed most life, her faith, family, and friends.The true person inside was spiritual, kind, courageous, and generous. Donna was a Jehovah’s Witness and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Elmira, NY., and was baptized in 1974. Donna enjoyed attending meetings and discussing the Bible with others.
Donna was predeceased by her twin sister Constance Ann Snyder in 2017, and her mother, Hazel Strope in 2006. Grieving her loss are her family and many friends, Children: Son, Richard Crouthamel, Daughters, Nancy (Dwayne) Jones, Pamela ( Gregory) Penn, all of Elmira, NY; Grandchildren: (Caregiver) Shayona Stroman, John Prodromidis, (Serge Lecomte) Georgia, Anthony Penn, (Alyssa Patchen), Kenyon Penn, (Chloe Reed), all of Elmira, a special great granddaughter, Kaliyah Marie Loyd. Brothers: N.W. Butch (Emma) Suydam, Jr., Florida, L. Charles (Vicki) Suydam, Wyalusing, Pa., Sisters, Kathleen (Dale) Putnam, Wyalusing, Pa., Thelma (Thomas) Baldwin, Troy, Pa., Karel Holley Strope, CT., very special friends, Diane and Kevin Rix, Ted and Carol Wilcox, Sonya Mensch, special nieces and nephew, Taylor Baldwin, Troy, Pa., and Mandy and Alex Chant, VA., Aunts, many cousins, nieces, nephews, all her special caregivers, and her Elmira congregation.
Donna’s Memorial service will be given by: Brother Dan Haig, an Elder from the Elmira Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It will be held virtually on Sunday March 13, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Donna’s Memorial Service will be held over a Zoom Video Conference. Please ask a family member for the Zoom ID and Password. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Donna’s team at the EPC clinic, Dr. Elsisi & Nurse Amy, Dr. Shovlin, CareFirst Hospice Team, and the Lynch Funeral Home of Horseheads, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elmira Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Donna will be laid to rest in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, PA at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.