Donna Margaret Lafy Hatch, 83, of Sheshequin Township, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Sayre Health Care Center, Athens Township, PA.
Donna was born in Towanda, PA on November 6, 1938, the daughter of Randolph Lafy and Marion Stowell Lafy. Donna was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years worked in the garment manufacturing industry in the area. Donna operated her own business, Hatch Custodial, for many years providing service to area homeowners and businesses. She was the first licensed female projectionist in Pennsylvania and was employed by the Keystone Theatre in Towanda from 1961 to 1967.
Donna volunteered at the Towanda Airport and was a member of the Towanda Pilots Association. She was a strong supporter for organization and development of the Towanda Borough Police Department K-9 Unit. Donna loved music, camping, fishing, racing and collecting cookbooks.
She is survived by her son, James I. Hatch (Gena Woodruff) of Towanda, daughter, Janice “Bear” Heskell and husband, Charles “Mike” Heskell of Hornbrook, grandchildren, Jolinda Hatch Speed (Stephen), Lorinda Hatch, Sacha Lewis Snell (Joseph), and John B. Maynard, great grandchildren, Madison, Landon, Paige, Aleha, and Haydan, step grandchildren, John, James and Josh Woodruff, brothers, Tom and Dale Lafy as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a special niece and caregiver, Bernice Evans.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her husband James Paul “Jiggs” Hatch on December 23, 2005, great grandson, Samuel Maynard, and by siblings. David Lafy, Doris Slater, Carl “Butch” Lafy, and Pat Zur.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
