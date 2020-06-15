Donna Marie Kuhnle Madigan, 78, of Towanda Township, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday evening, June 13, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Madigan family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Review.
