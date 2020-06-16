Donna Marie Kuhnle Madigan, 78, of Towanda Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Donna was born at home in Towanda Township, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 31, 1942, the daughter of Frederick Kuhnle and Florence Kirkendall Kuhnle. Donna was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1959. On Aug. 5, 1962, Donna married Charles Rodney Madigan at the Mountain Lake United Methodist Church. In early years, Donna was employed by the ASCS office, Ames Department Store, Bradco Supply, and the Jewelry Box in Towanda. She was later employed by Claverac Rural Electric in Wysox for 19 years until retirement. Donna enjoyed working outdoors at home, mowing, gardening, sewing, and working puzzles. She was a member of the Burlington United Methodist Church.
Donna’s family includes her sons, Stephen Madigan and wife Laurie of Towanda Township, Brian Madigan and wife Dr. Eunhee “Crystal” Choi-Madigan of Philadelphia, Michael Madigan and fiancée Suzanne Ferris of Towanda Township; granddaughter, Kyrstin Madigan; grandsons, Tyrel Madigan and Matthew Madigan; sister, Edith Darrow, who is a resident of the Bradford County Manor; brother-in-law, Duane Pepper of Monroeton; sisters-in-law, Janice Kennedy of Troy, Genevieve Corwin of Montrose; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles, on Nov. 18, 2018; sister, Naomi Pepper; and sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Oliver Lutz.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, Pennsylvania, is assisting the Madigan family with arrangements.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Burlington United Methodist Church in care of Eileen Sherman, P.O. Box 7, Burlington, PA 18814, in memory of Donna Marie Kuhnle Madigan. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
