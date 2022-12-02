Donna Marie Maloney Hess, 88, of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 in Corning, NY.
Donna was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on January 24, 1934, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Neubauer) Maloney. She went to school in Troy, Pennsylvania and married Robert M. Hess. Donna attended Mansfield University after raising her children and received a Bachelor’s degree in teaching. She was a second and third grade teacher in the Troy School District for 20 years. She impacted many young children’s lives and introduced students to classical music in the halls of the East Troy School. She was an avid reader and learner. Donna loved to travel and visited many historical sites in the US and abroad.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Hess and sister Marjorie Maloney.
Donna leaves behind her family, daughter Barbara Watkins and son-n-law Bill Watkins of Granville Summit, PA, daughter Diane Kennedy and son-n-law Robert Kennedy of Pine Valley, NY, daughter Brenda Hess-McAskill and son-in-law Paul McAskill of Eliot, ME, brother James Maloney and sister-in-law Joyce Maloney of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, and grandchildren Chris Watkins of Canton, PA and Craig Watkins of Granville Summit, PA as well as several nieces and a nephew.
No services will be held, as Donna requested, but we do appreciate your love and support at this time. There will be a Mass said in Donna’s memory at 11:15 AM on January 29, 2023 at St John Nepomucene Catholic Church, off Exchange Street, Troy, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 W. Main St. Troy, PA 16947.
